Former President Trump wins CPAC straw poll with 70%

DALLAS - Former President Donald Trump dominated a straw poll of potential 2024 presidential nominees held over the weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

Trump led with 70% of those who responded to the survey, asking who they would vote for in the Republican primary if it were held today.

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, came in second with 21% of the vote.

Other candidates on the ballot, including Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Ted Cruz, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Fox News host Tucker Carlson, among others, all received 1% of the vote or less.

#BREAKING: Former President Trump wins the #CPAC straw poll for 2024 GOP presidential nominee, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) winning the straw poll for a race in which Trump doesn't run. pic.twitter.com/u6mI1H8IG2 — Forbes (@Forbes) July 11, 2021

A few minutes after the results were announced at the CPAC event, Trump took the stage to give the keynote address.

"I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your incredible support," he told the crowd.

A similar straw poll taken at the CPAC event in February showed Trump with 55% of the vote, DeSantis with 21%, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem with 4%.

Trump has not said if he is running for president again in 2024 or not. During an interview on Fox News earlier this month, he said he had made a decision about whether to run, but has not shared his decision publicly yet.

Of the 1,500 CPAC attendees who cast ballots, 88% said they strongly approved of the job Trump did in the White House, and 10% said they “somewhat approve.”