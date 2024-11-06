Zinke, Tranel face off again for Montana's Western Congressional seat

MISSOULA — The Tuesday. November 5, 2024, general election features a repeat matchup for Montana's Western Congressional seat.

Incumbent Republican Ryan Zinke and Democrat Monica Tranel are once again on the ballot.

Zinke previously served in the Montana Senate from 2009 to 2013 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2017. He also served as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

Tranel is a lawyer with experience working at the Public Service Commission. She was also an Olympic Games athlete competing in rowing.

During the last election cycle, Zinke defeated Tranel, 50% to 46%.

The candidates faced off in a forum moderated by MTN Senior Political Reporter Jonathon Ambarian in Helena on Oct. 12, 2024.

