ZooMontana announces birth of wolverine kit

(ZooMontana Press Release)

BILLINGS - Ahmari, one of ZooMontana’s two Wolverines, gave birth to one female kit on February 6th, the third Wolverine to be born at ZooMontana.

The kit was first heard by animal caregivers, and later found nursing in a den within the Wolverine night house.

The baby is rather large, and is being well cared for by mom. As he was last year, the father, Sid, is interested, but is being kept at a distance by Ahmari.

Lead caregiver in the area, Melissa Roman, is thrilled with the birth.

“It is extremely exciting to have kits 2 years in a row,” said Roman. “As one of the few U.S zoological parks that have been successful with Wolverine births this year, we’re pretty proud of Ahmari.”

Wolverine kits are born completely white, blind and weigh less than 1 pound. They will wean within 10 weeks, developing rapidly and reaching adult size by the end of the year.

Wolverines are found in remote boreal forests throughout the Northern Hemisphere. U.S. populations have struggled due to climate change and habitat loss, with current estimates putting the U.S. population at about 300 animals.

Known for their ferocity and strength in proportion to their size, Wolverines are the largest member of the Mustelidae family, which includes Otters, Minks and Weasels.

Viewing of the kit will not be possible until mom is comfortable letting her venture beyond the den.

ZooMontana Coverage on Q2:

Live from ZooMontana: Winston the Sloth and the bears

Rescued grizzly cubs on display at ZooMontana

More than just cute, ZooMontana's wolverine kits a win for species

Super Senior: Loren Salsbury is a fixture at ZooMontana

Video Extra: ZooMontana’s Birds of Prey