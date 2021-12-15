Young woman dies in crash in Glacier County

GREAT FALLS — A 23-year old woman from Cut Bank died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, December 13, 2021.

The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. near mile marker 24 of Highway 358.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that the woman was driving south when she hit an icy patch on an uphill portion of the road, causing her to lose control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went across the oncoming lane of traffic and then rolled off the road; the driver - who was the only occupant of the vehicle - was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The MHP report states that impaired driving was not a factor in the crash, but speed may have been a factor.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.

NOTE: The MHP report initially identified the victim as a man, but sent out a clarification a short time later stating that the victim was in fact a woman.