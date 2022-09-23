Young hunters invited to enter Governor’s Youth Hunting Story Contest

Governor Greg Gianforte announced the launch of the inaugural Governor’s Youth Hunting Story Contest.

Montana youth and apprentice hunters, ages 10 to 17, who harvest an animal this year are invited to share their hunting adventures to celebrate Montana’s hunting heritage. To enter the contest, the youth and apprentice hunters must submit a story, no more than 500 words, with a photo from their hunt.

In order to be eligible, hunters must be Montana residents and be licensed hunters or apprentice hunters. The harvest must also be any legal game, furbearer animal, or birds in Montana.

The governor will select 10 winners who will then be invited to the State Capitol in December to be recognized. Five of the winners will be aged between 10 to 13 and five will be aged between 14 to 17.

Prizes from Stone Glacier, Vista Outdoor, and Sitka will be given to the winning hunters.

You can learn more and enter the Governor’s Youth Hunting Contest here.

The deadline to enter is Monday, November 28, 2022.