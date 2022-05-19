“Yellowstone” spinoff TV series announced

MISSOULA - The popularity of the television show "Yellowstone" filmed around Missoula and the Bitterroot is about to spin off another sequel.

Paramount Global – the parent company of CBS -- has announced that academy award winner Helen Mirren and actor Harrison Ford will star in the next installment of the "Yellowstone" origin story "1932." That's the working title.

The new series follows the popular show "1883," and will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family in the early 20th century as they continue to establish themselves in the American West.

The series "1932" debuts in December on Paramount Plus. Right now, we don't know where it will be set or where it will be shot.