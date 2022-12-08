Yellowstone National Park winter season begins December 15

Yellowstone National Park’s winter season begins on Thursday, December 15.

With conditions permitting, most park roads will be open to over-snow travel by snowmobile and snowcoach. Between mid-December to mid-March, most park visitors by commercially guided snowmobiles, snow coaches, and the non-commercially guided snowmobile access program.

YNP shares a list of top things to know in the winter:

Winter travel ends mid-March as plowing crews begin to clear snow. Roads will begin to re-open to automobiles in mid-April.