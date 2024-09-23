Yellowstone National Park seeks help in locating missing 22-year-old man

Yellowstone National Park is asking the public for help in locating a missing 22-year-old man who has been reported missing in the park.

The park sent out the following information in regards to Austin King, who was last heard from on Tuesday, Sept. 17:



Yellowstone National Park requests the public’s assistance in locating Austin King [flickr.com] , a 22-year-old male last heard from on Tuesday, Sept. 17, when he called friends and family from the summit of Eagle Peak [nps.gov] in the park’s remote southeast corner.



King’s identifying features [flickr.com] include height 6’, weight 160, brown hair, hazel eyes, wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt and gray pants.



Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, Park County, WY, and Teton County, WY, search and rescue teams are actively looking for King in the vicinity of Eagle Peak, Eagle Pass Mountain Creek Trail and Eagle Creek Trailhead in Shoshone National Forest. See Yellowstone backcountry trails and campsites [nps.gov] for details.



King, a concession employee working in Yellowstone, was reported overdue to the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center when he failed to arrive for his boat pickup near Yellowstone Lake’s Southeast Arm on Friday afternoon, Sept. 20, after his planned 7-day backcountry trip to summit Eagle Peak.



While on the summit, King described fog, rain, sleet, hail and windy conditions.



A search and rescue effort began at first light Saturday morning, Sept. 21, that involved an aerial reconnaissance and ground search operations in the high mountain areas of Eagle Peak and surrounding areas including Yellowstone Lake. Rescuers discovered King’s camp and personal effects Saturday evening in the upper Howell Creek area.



Today, more than 20 ground searchers, two helicopters, unmanned air systems, and a search dog team are focusing efforts near Eagle Peak.



Anyone traveling in the backcountry near Eagle Peak since Sept.14 may have seen King.



Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at 307.344.2643.



The park will provide more information when it is available.