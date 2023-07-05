Yellowstone National Park gives update on woman found dead in car in May 2023

On Wednesday, Yellowstone National Park provided an update on the case of a woman found dead in a car in the park on May 13, 2023.

According to a park press release, the Teton County Coroner’s Office determined that Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Griffin was found in May by YNP law enforcement officers on Craig Pass, three miles south of Old Faithful. She was in the passenger seat of a vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank.

A man, later identified as Michael Wayne Mccollum, 47 of Texas, was with Griffin, standing outside the vehicle when rangers arrived at the scene.

Mccollum was detained and arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.

The release said the incident remains under investigation.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.