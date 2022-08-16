Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Yellowstone maintaining park roadway safety with 2022 inspection of commercial vehicles

yellowstone-national-park.jpeg
Courtesy image
yellowstone-national-park.jpeg
Posted at 1:10 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 15:15:54-04

Yellowstone National Park rangers are initiating safety evaluations for commercial vehicles traveling within the park during this summer.

According to a Yellowstone news release, the inspections ensure vehicles and drivers are in full compliance with federal regulations governing commercial vehicle operation.

“The program has resulted in a significant decrease in ‘out-of-service’ violations, which require that either a commercial vehicle or a commercial driver be taken off the road due to serious mechanical or driver-specific violations,” according to the release.

Safety inspections of this kind have been around within the park for over 20 years. Yellowstone says ensuring the safety of commercial vehicles on its roadways is essential in protecting the park, visitors, and employees.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App