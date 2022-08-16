Yellowstone maintaining park roadway safety with 2022 inspection of commercial vehicles

Yellowstone National Park rangers are initiating safety evaluations for commercial vehicles traveling within the park during this summer.

According to a Yellowstone news release, the inspections ensure vehicles and drivers are in full compliance with federal regulations governing commercial vehicle operation.

“The program has resulted in a significant decrease in ‘out-of-service’ violations, which require that either a commercial vehicle or a commercial driver be taken off the road due to serious mechanical or driver-specific violations,” according to the release.

Safety inspections of this kind have been around within the park for over 20 years. Yellowstone says ensuring the safety of commercial vehicles on its roadways is essential in protecting the park, visitors, and employees.