Woman who drowned at Glacier National Park identified

Authorities report that Gillian Tones died Sunday after slipping and wet rocks and falling into Virginia Creek
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jun 26, 2024

WEST GLACIER — Officials have released the name of a woman who drowned near St. Mary Falls on the east side of Glacier National Park on Sunday, June 23.

26-year-old Gillian Tones from North Apollo, Pennsylvania died after witnesses say she slipped on wet rocks and fell into Virginia Creek between St. Mary and Virginia Falls.

According to a news release, Tones was caught up in the cold and fast-moving water, went over a series of smaller waterfalls, and then was pinned underwater by a log for several minutes before bystanders were able to pull her from the water.

Tones never regained consciousness despite extensive efforts to revive her and was pronounced dead at approximately 7 p.m.

“The park extends their deepest condolences to family and friends of Tones and asks that the public respect their privacy,” the release states.

