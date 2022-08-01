Woman dies after falling through skylight at Columbia Falls HS

COLUMBIA FALLS – A 20-year-old woman died early Sunday after falling through a skylight at Columbia Falls High School.

The Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a report of a medical emergency at 2:25 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman in “medical distress”, according to a news release.

Despite administering first aid, police say the victim died as a result of her injuries.

An investigation determined that “for unknown reasons” the woman managed to get on the roof with two other people and then fell through a skylight and landed on the gym floor.

The woman’s name has not yet been released pending notification of her next of kin.