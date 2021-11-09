What the next few months and years mean for Montana Western: New chancellor weighs in on future

DILLON - The new Montana Western Chancellor Michael Reid took over as chancellor in May following the retirement of Beth Weatherby after more than six years. Reid visited with MTN's Chet Layman in the second part of this 2-part story.

Reid has been with Montana Western, serving as Vic Chancellor for Administration and Finance since 2018. He told MTN’s Chet Layman that his plans for the future include continuing to show the power of Western’s Experience One curriculum plan.

Experience One has students working block schedules, taking one class at a time, for several hours each day for just a few weeks. Reid says this allows students to leave the traditional classroom and venture out into the natural and business world to learn. He says he will work to continue to educate students across the country, and especially here in Montana about the opportunity Montana Western provides. Reid says he’s spent the last several months working to find ways to see how Montana Western fits into the educational marketplace, and make it a place students want to attend.

