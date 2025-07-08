Weekend drownings offer stark reminder of danger in Montana's rivers

COLUMBUS — The rushing waters of Montana’s rivers proved tragic this weekend.

A woman was found dead in the Boulder River on the Fourth of July, while another individual was discovered Sunday in the Stillwater River.

Watch Tim Hedin describe what he saw Sunday:

Two bodies found deceased in rivers over the weekend

Although details are limited, these deaths are bringing attention to the importance of river safety.

River guide Tim Hedin stumbled upon the scene at the Stillwater River just minutes after the body was found.

Hedin, who has spent 28 years floating down the Stillwater, has encountered a variety of different situations on the water. What he saw Sunday took him by surprise.

“It's just a sick feeling when you see that on a river,” Hedin said Monday.

According to Hedin, the body was near Upper Swinging Bridge Rapids, a popular fishing spot between Columbus and Absarokee.

Hedin noted that the area can be particularly treacherous.

“Where the gentleman swam, I can kind of tell you from personal experience, it's kind of a rough swim,” Hedin said.

Hedin said there were several good Samaritans who rushed to help the man.

“There was people right on the scene right away, doing CPR. It just didn't work. It was too late,” Hedin said.

River levels across much of the state are lower than average due to low snowpack and ongoing drought conditions.

“It's pretty mellow right now this time of year,” Hedin said. “It's actually lower than it should be. Probably, I'd say, 3 to 5 miles an hour.”

Even so, the discovery of the man’s body marked the second death in the area this weekend.

On Friday, the body of a woman was found in the Boulder River near Whispering Pines.

She has since been identified by family members as 21-year-old Aiden Lueken of Billings. In a GoFundMe post, her family described Lueken’s death as a tragic accident.

While it’s still unclear exactly how either of the weekend’s victims died, Hedin understands the potential dangers of the rivers.

He strongly encourages that people take the necessary precautions to stay safe on the water, including wearing life jackets regardless of river conditions.

“People should wear them, but we can't make them, unfortunately,” Hedin said. “I know all the companies up here, the three companies, we demand people wear life jackets. It's not even an option to get on a boat without a life jacket.”