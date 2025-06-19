Weather may force temporary closure of Going-to-the-Sun Road

WEST GLACIER — The calendar may be turning to summer later this week, but apparently Mother Nature has other plans.

The popular Going-to-the-Sun Road recently fully opened, but expected bad weather later this week could force a temporary closure.

Glacier National Park officials have announced they are preparing to temporarily close the alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road if the predicted weather causes hazardous road conditions.

The road could possibly close between Avalanche and Rising Sun due to predicted rain and snow.

A prolonged rain event could produce 2" to 4" of rain from Friday evening into Sunday, which could result in potential rock and debris slides along steep terrain.

Additionally, the higher elevations — including parts of Goin-to-the-Sun Road and Logan Pass could see heavy wet snow accumulation of up to a foot for elevations above 6,000 feet and up to 4 inches for elevations down to 4,000 feet.

Visitors are being encouraged to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this week.

People are advised to check the weather forecast and the park website before visiting, dress for varying degrees of weather, and be alert for potential hazards on roadways and trails.

Visitors can also sign up for GNP notifications to receive road status updates by texting GNPROADS to 333111.