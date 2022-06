ENNIS — A water main repair is disrupting water service to the Town of Ennis on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

An Ennis news release said possible affected areas include lower Ennis, south of Steffen Street. Main Street is not affected.

The release said crews are on scene making emergency repairs and service is expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

Residents are asked to refrain from calling Ennis Town Hall for updates.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the Town of Ennis website.