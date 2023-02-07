Vietnam War veteran in Great Falls receives 'Quilt Of Valor'

GREAT FALLS — Charles Rogers served as a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

"I was one of the unfortunate ones in Vietnam that were not appreciated," says Rogers. Decades after the war ended in Southeast Asia, some veterans still feel as though their service hasn't been recognized.

Enter Quilts of Valor , a volunteer-based foundation which aims to provide veteran's with comfort and healing through the crafting of a hand-made quilt. The quilt also serves as a symbol of gratitude.

“I feel very deeply and very strongly that these service members should be recognized and thanked in some tangible way,” says Sue Giskaas, Montana's Quilts of Valor coordinator. "They sacrificed a lot. Their families sacrificed. And it should be acknowledged.”

"It actually means quite a lot. It just makes me feel good. It just represents everything," says Rogers after having been ceremoniously thanked by friends and family.

The quilt, adorned to look like the American flag, was draped around his shoulders while he exchanged hugs and handshakes.

MTN News

One woman in attendance, Deborah Royce, has known Charles for years. She knows just how deserving he is to be honored with the distinction.

“A very humble man that needed to be recognized,” she says. "Right now, I feel like he's a second dad. So just someone that's been special to me that gives me a hug. I just feel close.”

Quilts of Valor has been providing relief to veterans for 20 years since its conception in 2003 during the Iraq War. To this day the foundation has given more than 338,000 quilts to America's veterans.



TRENDING

