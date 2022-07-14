Three Butte veterans were honored by Governor Greg Gianforte on Thursday.

Gov. Gianforte presented Butte's James Long, David Jon Reisenauer and Matt Egloff with the 2021 Montana Governor's Veteran Commendation.

“Montana, and Butte in particular, is home to a proud history of military service, and it was an honor to recognize three outstanding veterans who have made a positive impact in the community,” Gov. Gianforte said. “While we can never fully repay them, we can say thank you, and that’s what the Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation is all about.”

The Governor's Office provided the following information about each of the three veterans honored on Thursday:

Master Sergeant James Long

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, James Long served for 22 years and 9 months. Since retirement, Long has participated in the burials of over 200 veterans in Montana, and travels hundreds of miles each year attending memorial services. Long is also known to regularly drive veterans to appointments to help them receive treatment.

Petty Officer David Jon Reisenauer

David Jon Reisenauer served in the U.S. Navy from 1973-1979. He was the first Vice Commander of American Legion Post 1, and currently dedicates his time to supporting fellow veterans as Commander of the Silver Bow United Veterans Council as well as a driver for the Disabled American Veterans Van. He also an active member of the Boy Scout Troop sponsored by American Legion Post 1.

Sergeant Matt Egloff

As a member of the U.S Army, Matt Egloff served in Korea and Germany, before becoming a licensed professional engineer, and engineering instructor at Montana Tech. While supporting Butte-Silver Bow 4H shooting sports, he worked with many individuals, including then-junior shooter Nick Mowrer, who later competed in the 2012 and 2020 Olympics. Egloff has also worked with the Butte-Silver Bow Crimestoppers, Western Montana Veterans Home Foundation, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1448, and Butte United Veterans Council (UVC).

The Montana Governor’s Veteran Commendation recognizes outstanding Montana veterans who selflessly served in the U.S. Armed Forces and subsequently made a positive impact in their community. Thirty-one veterans received the award in 2021.