Veteran reported missing in Ravalli County located

HAMILTON - A disabled military veteran with a history of mental health issues who was reported missing from the Florence area over the weekend has been found.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said 31-year-old Justin Henderson was found in the Sula area at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Sheriff Holton says Sheriff's Office Sgt. Rob Smith located Henderson while following up on a tip that a vehicle matching Justin's was in the area.

Henderson — who was dehydrated and suffering from exposure — was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Sheriff Holton is thanking everyone who provided information, adding in a news release that "the RCSO is thankful Justin has been located and receiving medical treatment."