Update: No injuries reported at large explosion at Sidney industrial plant

Update 11:30 a.m. Thursday

There were no reported injuries in the large explosion, according to an update Thursday morning from the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department.

In a social media post, the department said it was dispatched at about 8 p.m. to reports of fire and large explosions at the saltwater disposal site located about four miles outside Sidney on Highway 261.

"Arriving Fire crews began to identify any life safety concerns of the site and surrounding area, and began to fully quarantine the area for safety," the post states. "Sidney Fire monitored the site through the night, clearing the scene at 7:00am on Thursday morning."

The facility contained multiple storage tanks and propane tanks which once heated, caused the explosions, the department said. Early reports showed the blast could be felt from up to 10 miles away.

No injuries were sustained in the fire and recovery efforts, and most of the damage was contained to the site itself.

___________________________________

First Report

Crews are responding Wednesday night to a large industrial fire near Sidney.

Residents from at least 10 miles away reported feeling an explosion at a saltwater disposal facility around 8 p.m. off Highway 261 south of Sidney near the North Dakota border, according to authorities in Richland County.

Fire crews are expected to be on the scene through the night.

Authorities have not determined the cause or whether anyone was injured.

Viewer Val Butler captured this video of the fire:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.