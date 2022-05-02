Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Missoula

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. - May 2, 2022

MISSOULA - One person has died after a crash involving a bicycle and vehicle in Missoula Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Street and South Third Street West.

The Missoula Police Department is investigating and say all parties involved are cooperating.

The name of the bicyclist who died has not been released.

Orange Street's southbound lanes were blocked for a period of time.

2:40 pm. - May 2, 2022

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that is blocking part of the southbound lanes of Orange Street at South Third Street West.

Missoula PD reports the accident involved a vehicle and a bicycle.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold tells MTN News the bicyclist passed away and an investigation is continuing.

The fatal accident was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m.

According to an MPD social media post, the "parties involved are cooperating with the police investigation."

Orange Street is now open to a single lane of traffic southbound and a single lane northbound.

Additionally, eastbound traffic on South Third Street West is being diverted at Cottonwood Street.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

2:07 p.m. - May 2, 2022

MISSOULA – An accident is blocking the southbound lanes of Orange Street at the intersection of South Third Street.

The Missoula Police Department issued a MEANS Alert advising drivers to expect delays in the area and to find an alternate route.

Emergency crews — including the Missoula Fire Department — are on the scene.