University of Montana without power, storm cleanup continues

MISSOULA — The University of Montana campus was hit hard by Wednesday evening's storms in Missoula.
While UM planned to open on Thursday morning, power remained out, impacting several services.
"While campus will open today on schedule, we encourage all UM employees to work with their managers this morning about working in a posture that is flexible," UM President Seth Bodnar stated. "For those of you who can work remotely today, please do so and coordinate with your supervisor.
Campus cleanup is expected to continue throughout Thursday.
"If you do commute to campus, please plan for significant disruption as we work to return to our normal operating posture," Bodnar stated.
Read Bodnar's full statement below:
Campus Update
As a result of the extreme weather last evening, there remains a power outage on campus that is impacting critical services, such as phones, elevators and other important infrastructure.
The cleanup of campus will continue through the day.
We understand this storm has impacted many in our UM family in significant ways, so please prioritize your needs and the needs of those you care about today as we recover together.
UM leadership will continue to communicate via email, text message and website and social media updates throughout the day.
-President Seth Bodnar