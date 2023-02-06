Two people escape avalanche in Northwest Montana without injuries

HUNGRY HORSE – Two people managed to escape a weekend avalanche in Northwest Montana.
The Flathead Avalanche Center reports the incident happened Sunday in the Flathead Mountain Range.
The two people — who were "caught and carried" in the snow slide — were not hurt, according to the Center.
People headed into the backcountry of Northwest Montana are being advised to "avoid slopes where winds drifted snow into a stiffer slab.”
The latest Flathead Avalanche Center forecast can be found at flatheadavalanche.org.