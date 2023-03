A five-engine, 72-car train derailed in Beaverhad County on Wednesday, according to the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media the derailment occurred at the Monida crossing, and only the first engine came off the tracks after hitting a snow drift.

Each engine weighs 412,000 pounds, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.