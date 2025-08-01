Torrential rain leads to flash flooding in Great Falls

A severe thunderstorm developed right over Great Falls on Thursday evening (July 31, 2025), causing some flash flooding in some areas.

Among the hardest-hit areas was Third Street NW, stretching from south of the intersection with Northwest Bypass up to Smelter Avenue.

WATCH - VIEWER VIDEOS:

Viewer Videos: Flash Flooding in Great Falls

Hail up to 1" in diameter fell in parts of the city.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Great Falls until 12:15am on Friday.

If you see a flooded road, make sure you turn around. Do not attempt to drive through it as a car can float away in just 12" of water. If possible, just remain home tonight.

If you have any photos or videos of the flooding, you can send them to weather@krtv.com.

Storms also hit other parts of Montana - even spawning a landspout tornado near Townsend: