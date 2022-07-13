July is Pet Hydration Month, and with the temperature entering the 90s this upcoming week, your pet's hydration couldn’t be more important.

MTN News spoke with Thomas Jakob of Cottonwood Veterinary Hospital for some useful tips on how to take care of your pet during these sizzling temperatures.

Jakob’s first bit of advice about taking care of your pet in soaring temperatures would be to absolutely not leave them in a hot car. The time frame for a pet to die in a hot car is a lot less than you might expect.

“Do not put them in the car is the best thing. Dogs that have been in the car for 10 or 15 minutes can die depending upon the conditions" says Jakob. "Part of those conditions are dogs that get worked up and do a lot of barking and panting.”

If your dog is overheating, there are also other signs of heat stroke besides just panting.

“They start drooling. So when the drooling starts, we’re at a very dangerous spot” says Jakob.

There is also an easy test you can try at home to figure out whether or not your pet is dehydrated or not.

“It’s a test for dehydration. So, if the skin is tense, if you pinch the skin and it stays tented up, then your dog is dehydrated.”

The most important thing to remember during these summer months for your dog is to always keep them hydrated with plenty of water, and when you’re outside or going on a hike try to choose paths with running water or a lot of shade. This can make a huge difference to your dog's health during this heat and help you celebrate Pet Hydration Month.