TikTok threat prompts increased police presence Friday at Billings and Lockwood schools

A national threat circulating on the social media site TikTok has prompted Billings, Lockwood and possibly other schools to seek additional police presence Friday.

The post refers to a threat to school safety “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” Billings Superintendent Greg Upham wrote in a letter.

Upham added that the post did not appear to originate in Billings and does not appear credible. Nevertheless, the district has contacted law enforcement and will have increased patrols around schools Friday.

Lockwood Superintendent Tobin Novasio wrote on the district's Facebook page he's been in contact with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office for possible increased presence Friday.

Both Novasio and Upham urged students and parents not to share threats posted on social media.

"This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online," both wrote.