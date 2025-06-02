Three people rescued after getting stranded on Marias River

GREAT FALLS — Several people were rescued after becoming stranded on an island in the Marias River on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that they received a 911 text from a stranded floater who was floating the Marias River. The dispatcher was able to ping the phone's location and deputies responded.

Deputies located a male and female who said they were floating from Sullivan Bridge to Williamson Park and had been separated from three other floaters about an hour before deputies arrived.

The deputies began searching stopping points along the river and located the three other floaters, a female and two males. The three were stranded on an island with minimal clothing, tubes, and no other gear.

More Toole County deputies were called out and Toole County Search & Rescue was deployed for a rescue mission.

Due to the high, fast-moving water, safe options for rescue were limited.

At about 3:30am, the floaters were rescued utilizing flotation devices and rope to get them to the river bank safely.

Sheriff Tyler Padilla said the search method and quick thinking of the responding deputies allowed a prompt location of the floaters, and the training and resources Toole County Search & Rescue provided ensured a safe and positive outcome for all involved.

The news release also states: "Please research your trip prior to going on a river float or a lake. Plan accordingly and know the duration of the trip. Prepare by bringing clothing, water, shoes, flashlights, and other recommendations found during your research. Lastly, bring an extra floatation device and WEAR a personal floatation device."