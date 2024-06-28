Three people died in crashes in Montana on Thursday

GREAT FALLS — Three people died in separate crashes in Montana on Thursday, June 27, 2024.



GLACIER COUNTY

A young man from Havre died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Glacier County. It happened at about 6:15 a.m. along US Highway 89 near mile marker 13 west of Browning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, two people were in a Cadillac Escalade heading north when the driver - whose identity has not yet been released - made a sharp turn to the left.

MTN News

The vehicle, while turning counter-clockwise, slid down an embankment and crashed into a creek.

The 18-year old passenger from Havre was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP. The force of the crash threw him from the vehicle, and he died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.

There are no indications that the driver sustained any injuries; the driver was wearing a seatbelt. The MHP report states that alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.



LAKE COUNTY

A 17-year-old boy from St. Ignatius died in a crash at about 4 a.m. just east of the intersection of Sabine Road and Old Freight Road near the town of St. Ignatius.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the teen was driving a stolen Ford pickup truck “recklessly” and fishtailing when he went off the road and over-corrected, causing the pickup truck to roll over.

MTN News Two people dead in separate Lake County crashes

According to the MHP, the teen was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, and died at the scene. His name has not been released at this point.

The teen was the only occupant of the vehicle. The MHP says that alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.



An 82-year-old man from Polson died a crash near Pablo.

It happened near the intersection of US Highway 93 and Light Road at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man missed a curve and over-corrected, causing his pickup truck to go off the road. The pickup then went into some trees and brush.

The MHP says the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was found dead at the scene. The man's name has not been released at this point.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. Impaired driving is not suspected in this case.

