Tester: Investment in rural internet access "game-changer" for Montana

Q2 News
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester visited with Dianne Parker during Q2 Montana This Morning on Friday.
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jun 23, 2023
BILLINGS - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester dropped by the Q2 Studio on Friday morning and visited with Dianne Parker during Montana This Morning.

Tester touched on several topics, including the federal government investment into rural internet access he called a "game-changer" for Montana. He also spoke about federal aid following the historic 2022 flooding and even shared how many cuttings he usually gets on his farm.

