Tester, Daines react to end of Title 42 along U.S. border

MISSOULA - Title 42 has ended. The COVID-era policy used to expel migrants ended at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.

But a wave of migrants continues to build at the southern border. It's a situation that's caused response across the nation – including U.S. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT).

Both Sen. Tester and Sen. Daines are addressing the situation and raising concerns about the security at the southern border.

"Montana is a northern border state with a southern border crisis, and until we secure the southern border, our communities will continue to grapple with the deadly fentanyl epidemic that has already claimed the lives of far too many Montanans,” Sen. Daines said.

“My top priority is defending Montana and keeping our nation safe, plain and simple. That means standing up to anyone, including President Biden, to secure the southern border and to stop the deadly flow of fentanyl into our communities,” Sen. Tester said “I oppose the Biden Administration’s plan to end Title 42 without a real plan in place, for the strain it will place on an already broken immigration system."

Title 42 is ending along with the COVID-19 public health emergency. The emergency was declared on Jan. 31, 2020, and was renewed three times in the past three years.