Teen pedestrian struck by vehicle that fled scene in Butte, suspect in custody

BUTTE — A teen boy was struck by a vehicle on South Main Street in Butte on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, according to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release that the incident happened at the intersection of South Main and Porphyry Street around 8:15 a.m. on Friday. The 14-year-old boy was walking east across Main Street when he was struck by a passenger car traveling southbound.

According to Sheriff Lester, the car briefly stopped and then allegedly drove away. A witness followed the vehicle to Walgreens on Harrison Avenue. Officers responded to Walgreens and took the driver, a 63-year-old Butte man, into custody.

The release said the boy was taken to St. James Healthcare and is "conscious and alert" and currently being evaluated.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Sheriff Lester.

We will update you if we get more information.