Teen motorcyclist dies in fatal crash near Lakeside

UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. - June 12, 2024

A teenage motorcyclist from Lakeside died in a two-vehicle Wednesday morning crash on U.S. Highway 93.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of Marco Bay Road.

An 82-year-old woman from Somers was turning onto Highway 93 south as the 16-year-old boy was headed north.

MHP reports the teen swerved to try and avoid a collision but hit the vehicle head-on, in the middle of the road.

Speed is suspected to have played a part in the crash, which the MHP is continuing to investigate.

The woman was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell to be treated for injuries she suffered in the crash.

(first report: 12:07 p.m. - June 12, 2024)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported fatal crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Lakeside.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident map reports MHP is on the scene of a fatal crash at mile marker 100, near the intersection with Deer Creek Road.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the road is blocked and drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

Expect delays in the area.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.