Snowmobiler killed in large avalanche near Cooke City

COOKE CITY — According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanch Center, a snowmobiler was killed Saturday, Jan. 31, 2022, in a very large avalanche north of Cooke City.

In a social media post, officials said this fatality is the clearest possible indicator that the snowpack remains capable of producing large and dangerous avalanches.

T. Anafarta Snowmobile triggered avalanche along Lionhead ridge. 12/31/22.

"Slides can break on weak layers in the lower snowpack, within the snow that’s fallen over the last week (particularly where it has been wind drifted) or on a weak layer buried just beneath it. Continued patience (avoiding avalanche terrain) and adherence to safe travel protocols (riding one at a time, carrying rescue gear, and watching your partners for a safe spot) are the best ways to manage these concerns. MODERATE danger across the region."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Photo: Snowmobile triggered avalanche along Lionhead ridge. 12/31/22. T. Anafarta photo.