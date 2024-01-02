Shop destroyed by fire in Treasure County

BILLINGS — A large shop building on Seventh Avenue in Hysham was destroyed by a fire on Sunday, December 31, 2023, according to the Treasure County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Will Seastrom said the initial call for the fire came in at about 9:30 p.m.

The Treasure County Volunteer Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire by midnight.

There were no injuries.

Neighbors reported hearing ammunition explode within the building, which Seastrom confirmed, but he said officials were more worried about nearby propane tanks as well as the wind shifting the fire to the property's main residence.

The residence sustained only minor damage, likely due to extreme heat.

One neighbor was put on standby for evacuation before the fire was put out, but did not end up having to leave.

A chimney fire has been listed as the initial cause. No foul play is suspected.

