Shooting incident at East Missoula home Sunday under investigation

UPDATE: 10:15 p.m .- May 12, 2024

One person was injured and taken to a local hospital following a shooting incident at an East Missoula home Sunday evening.

Missoula County Sheriff spokesperson Jeannette Smith says at approximately 7:24 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Michigan Ave in East Missoula.

Smith said the incident was the result of an accidental discharge of a handgun. There is no public safety risk.

One person was injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. More details will be provided as they become available.

Information from Derek Joseph included in this report.