Several Noxon businesses destroyed by fire

Update: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024:

The Sanders County Sheriff tells MTN News they received the call at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday of several businesses on fire in Noxon.

The sheriff says the fire originated in the Angry Beaver General Store which is also connected to Toby's Tavern. The Noxon Mercantile is located a few feet from those two businesses. All three businesses were destroyed by the fire.

Viewer Photo Fire destroys Toby's Tavern in Noxon

The Noxon Fire Department with mutual aid from Trout Creek and Heron fire departments is currently on the scene. The sheriff says the fire is not out, as firefighters continue to mop up the fire.

No cause yet for the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First Report: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

Several businesses in the small community of Noxon in Sanders County were destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

The Sanders County Ledger reports Noxon Mercantile, Toby's Tavern, and the Angry Beaver General Store were destroyed by the fires.

It's unknown when the fire started or the cause of the fire.

We have a team of reporters headed to Noxon.

This is a developing story, check back for updates throughout the day.