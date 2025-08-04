Semi collides with train in Worden; no injuries reported

WORDEN - A semi-truck driver is lucky to be alive after colliding with a train just outside of Worden on Sunday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Highway 312, where a grain truck was struck by a BNSF train. The impact caused grain to spill across the railroad tracks and temporarily shut down train traffic in the area.

Montana Highway Patrol responded to the scene. A trooper said the truck driver failed to yield at the crossing. Despite the severity of the crash, no injuries were reported.

Railroad crews arrived shortly after to investigate and begin cleanup.

Authorities are reminding drivers to slow down and look both ways at all railroad crossings, especially in rural areas where visibility may be limited.

