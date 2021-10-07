Watch
Section of Beartooth Highway to close early for season

The section of Beartooth Highway from roughly the Top of the World store to the stateline will close for the season 8 a.m. Thursday because of bad weather.

That section was originally scheduled to close Oct. 12.

Ice and snow are in the forecast and hazardous driving conditions are expected.

Travel east of Cooke City, Montana (Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance), to Chief Joseph Scenic Byway is possible until early November.

For road status, visit MT DOT at mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/ and WY DOT at https://www.wyoroad.info/

