Schedule your timed entry vehicle reservations for Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road is not open to vehicle traffic yet, but starting on Friday, June 13, you can schedule your reservation to drive the iconic highway.

Timed entry vehicle reservations are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance and the North Fork from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day.

Next day timed entry vehicle reservations are available for Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance and the North Fork the night before your attended visit, beginning June 12, 2025, at 7 pm MDT on Recreation.gov.

Motorists can access the road without a reservation if they get there before 7 a.m. or after 3 p.m.

Visitors will enter the park according to the time block they have reserved and can remain in the park for as long as they like on the day of their reservation.

You can also try to get next-day reservations here if any are available.

More detailed information about timed-vehicle entry at Glacier National Park can be found here.