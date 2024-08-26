Rocky Fork Inn in Red Lodge set for demolition, two years post flooding

It's been a long time in the making, but perhaps the most visible property damaged in Red Lodge from historic flooding in 2022 is about to get a makeover.

What's left of the Rocky Fork Inn in Red Lodge is a harsh reminder of what the town has gone through. Now, two years later, this property is ready for new life. It is currently piled ceiling-high with flood debris instead of bed-and-breakfast guests.

The city of Red Lodge is now ready for an official announcement at its Aug. 27 City Council meeting.

“There's a lot of moving pieces, a lot of sign-offs. It's a very intentional and meticulous process, and it's nice to have the finish line in sight,” says Red Lodge Mayor Dave Westwood.

The city of Red Lodge is ready to purchase and close on the property by mid-September, have it demolished before the snow flies and turned into a green space next year, safe from future flooding.

“What an acquisition project includes is removing a property out of hazard's way. We do mitigation projects that are connected to natural hazards,” says Andrew Long, deputy state hazard mitigation officer for Montana Disaster and Emergency Services.

It might look dilapidated, but the property has been appraised at more than $2 million. It could turn into a park, a parking space, a trail or even a skatepark. Anything without a permanent structure is allowed in case of future flooding.

“I think it's a win for the community of Red Lodge, the property owners. The community is showing signs of healing. It's a win for the state. We're able to offset some of these local matches with our resiliency funds, and we get to showcase what our projects can do for other communities in the state,” says Long.

Long says the Bastian family is ready to sell, considering insurance would max out at a $250,000 payout. Instead, the Bastians will be made whole thanks to 75% federal FEMA funding and 25% state resiliency funding via Montana DES.

It’s a partnership meant to keep business flowing in the tourist town, while giving the entire community creekside access.

Montana DES encourages other creekside properties to contact them to see if they are eligible for this program, as mitigating risk is a top priority.