Rally supports Rocky Mountain Lab scientists

HAMILTON — Wednesday, a rally outside Hamilton’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories aimed to show support for the scientists inside. The government lab, which focuses on biomedical research, has recently been targeted by federal budget cuts.

“What we're doing here today is to support this lab, which is so critical not only to Hamilton and for our economy, but for the whole world for the science and, what, the millions of lives they've saved by the work that gets done right here,” said Bill Peters.

The rally was timed with a site visit from a National Institute of Health official. But, organizers Bill and Becky Peters, with Indivisible Bitterroot, wanted more than his attention.

“We just thought it was a good time maybe to get his attention, let him know what we feel about the lab and how important it is,” Bill Peters said.

“Even if we don’t see him, the employees will see,” Becky Peters added. “It’s a party for them.”

The rally comes after federal cuts have impacted the lab. In early May, 41 employees were let go or had their contracts canceled and research budgets were cut. The Peters say they are concerned.

“The work they do is something that we’re gonna need for a very long time, ever since 1937,” Bill Peters said.

The Peters said that, for them, the rally was more about sharing positivity than politics.

“When we're out here, then other people know they're not alone,” Becky Peters said. “We're here for them. We're here for the community and this is part of our community.”

“The lab here, I mean Republicans, Democrats, whatever, it’s critical to all of them,” Bill Peters added.