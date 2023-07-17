Race to the Sky announces new manager

HELENA — Race to the Sky recently announced Dylan Neumiller as their new manager and touched upon what responsibilities he'll be in charge of for the seasons ahead.

Race to the Sky is entering its 39th season, and with their previous manager departing, they've quickly found their new replacement, and with all the responsibility it holds, it's no easy task.

"Dylan has taken on the position of race manager, and that means that he has his fingers on almost every part of the race. He works with the committees, he works very closely with volunteers, he reports back to the race board, and so he's got to be well-organized. He has to be a people person, he has to love the race, and just have this desire to make it better, and Dylan has all of those qualities," said Vice President of Race to the Sky Pam Beckstrom.

Being a manager for Race to the Sky is a part-time position, but Neumiller said it won't be an issue and is excited about what lies ahead.

"This is definitely my passion on the side. This is my hobby that I really want to be, you know, committed as much time as I can to. So, no, I don't think it'll be an issue at all," said Neumiller.

Born and raised in Helena, Neumiller has followed Race to the Sky since an early age, and just last year, he volunteered for the event. Helping out wherever he was needed.

"I really like having my hands on everything and being part of everything. There's a lot of organized chaos going on, and I just feel like I really thrived when I got to be a part of it," said Neumiller.

Neumiller has fallen in love with dog sled racing and wanted to continue to be more involved.

"Last year I found it just to be so much fun. There's so many things that I can help with, I thought that was really interesting, so being able to be the manager of it, it was a huge honor," said Neumiller.

The 2024 Race to the Sky is scheduled for February 9th-13th.