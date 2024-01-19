Players attempting to set pickleball world record in Missoula

MISSOULA — Four Western Montana pickleball players are attempting to break the world record for the longest continuous game of pickleball.

The goal is to play for more than 30 hours. The current record is 24.

The players are allowed to take a five-minute break for every hour of play, and they are allowed to stack the breaks and take them back to back.

The match will be recorded and sent to Guinness for verification.

Dave Cook, 56 of Missoula, Dory Lerew, 42, of Missoula, Mike Nys, 53, of Corvallis, and Joe Fraser 56, of Missoula are attempting to set the record.

If you want to cheer them on, they'll be playing at the Peak Racquet Club in Missoula.

They will wrap up playing this weekend if they go the full 30 hours.