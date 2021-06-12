Pipestone Village and Hot Springs looking to give visitors a different experience

PIPESTONE — The owners of Pipestone Village and Hot springs want to offer guests a different experience.

"We knew there were hot springs water here and we kind of wanted to do something, like say, model off of a forest service cabin where you’re roughing it but you’re not roughing it," said Brandon Dulaney, co-owner of Pipestone Village.

Each cabin and dome have its own air conditioner and heater, but no running water except for the hot spring water run into your own outdoor bath or Jacuzzi.

"Water is fresh per each renter. We’re not putting chemicals in the water because we wanted to focus on the health side of it," said Mary Dulaney.

The most popular amenity within the village? The domes that sit looking out into the mountain range.

"You see the bed is positioned directly over a skylight so you can lay in bed and look at the stars all night long and the stars out here are awesome cause there are no lights, there are no lights anywhere," said Brandon.

Sitting between Butte and Whitehall, Pipestone encompasses the whole area of Homestake Pass which includes Homestake and Delmoe lakes and miles and miles of trails.

Pipestone is a popular area for motorcycle and ATV riding enthusiasts. Mountain bikers, horseback riders, and hikers also use the trails.

The Dulaneys saw a lack of lodging in the popular trail area with the closest places being Butte and Whitehall.

"There’s nowhere to stay so we wanted to create that," said Brandon.

In the last 30 days, they have received 60 prebookings.

They thank COVID for the surge in popularity of outdoor recreation.

"You spend a year building something like this and you’re really hoping for a return at some point you know and yeah - this is awesome to start seeing people have a lot of interest in it," said Brandon

