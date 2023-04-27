Watch Now
Performers announced for 2023 Montana State Fair

MTN News
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 14:42:09-04

Montana ExpoPark on Thursday, April 27, 2023, announced the dates and headline performers for the 2023 Montana State Fair in Great Falls.

The fair will begin on Friday, July 28, and run through Saturday, August 5.

Here are the acts scheduled to perform:

  • Chris Janson: Sunday, July 30
  • Toby Mac: Monday, July 31
  • Josh Turner: Tuesday, August 1
  • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Wednesday, August 2
  • The Commodores: Friday, August 4
  • AWOLNation: Saturday, August 5

The fair will also feature a carnival and rides, horse racing, commercial vendors, and of course "fair food."
There is no word yet on when ticket sales will begin.

