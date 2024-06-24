Watch Now
Pennsylvania woman drowns at Glacier National Park

Posted at 9:42 AM, Jun 24, 2024

WEST GLACIER — A woman died on Sunday afternoon after falling into the water at Glacier National Park.

According to a news release, the victim — a 26-year-old woman from Pennsylvania — drowned after falling into the water above St. Mary Falls.

Witnesses reported at approximately 5:20 p.m. that the woman was washed over the falls and trapped under water for several minutes. The victim was pulled from the water and bystanders performed CPR until emergency crews arrived.

Park rangers and Babb ambulance personnel took over CPR when they arrived. The ALERT helicopter landed nearby at about 6:20 p.m. The woman never regained consciousness and she was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 7 p.m.

The woman’s body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

The death remains under investigation and the woman’s name has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

