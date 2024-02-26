Pedestrian hit and killed at intersection near Missoula

MISSOULA — A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road south of Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim — whose age and hometown have not been released — died after being hit by a vehicle shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk by a Kia Sportage driven by a 64-year-old man from Corvallis.

According to MHP, the driver was unable to avoid hitting the victim. The driver pulled over and called 9-1-1.

Alcohol is suspected of playing a role in the incident, which remains under investigation.