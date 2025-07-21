Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Chouteau County

GREAT FALLS — A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle in Chouteau County on Friday, July 18, 2025.

It happened at about 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Upper Box Elder Road and Duck Creek Road near the community of Box Elder

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year old woman from Box Elder was eastbound on Upper Box Elder Road.

The driver noticed a woman in the road and swerved to avoid hitting her.

The MHP says the pedestrian "changed course and was hit" by the vehicle.

The 65-year old woman, also from Box Elder, died at the scene.

Her name has not been released at this point.

The MHP report notes that alcohol is suspected as a factor, but does not indicate whether that applied to the driver or the pedestrian.

There is no word yet on whether the driver will be cited or charged.

We will update you if we get more information.

