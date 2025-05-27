One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash on Airport Road in Billings

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating after a deadly crash on Airport Road along the Rims.

It's the second serious crash with deadly results along that road this month.

Police said in a social media post that one person is dead, another seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Airport Road, west of the North 27th Street roundabout.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic on Airport Road was be closed from the roundabout to Stoney Ridge Circle while the BPD crash team investigates what happened.

Earlier in May in an unrelated incident, two teenagers, sisters Alicia and Alexia Half, died in a one-vehicle crash on Airport Road east of the roundabout.

Two others were hurt.

